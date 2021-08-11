Kejriwal launches 33 faceless services of Transport department

Left Menu

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched 33 faceless services of the Transport department that can be availed online by Delhiites, and said it was a revolutionary step.Kejriwal put a lock on the gate of the IP Estate motor licensing office MLO symbolising that people need not visit the office for their work and can get it done now in a faceless manner.He also said on the occasion that services in different departments will be made online and faceless as was done with the Transport department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:21 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched 33 faceless services of the Transport department that can be availed online by Delhiites and said it was a revolutionary step.

Kejriwal put a lock on the gate of the IP Estate motor licensing office (MLO) symbolizing that people need not visit the office for their work and can get it done now in a faceless manner.

He also said on the occasion that services in different departments will be made online and faceless as was done with the Transport department. ''It's a step towards India of 21st century and use of technology. All Transport related services can now be availed without visiting transport offices, taking leave, or surrendering to middlemen,'' he said.

Congratulating Delhiites on the occasion, the chief minister said that real freedom for the people in the 75th Independence Day anniversary year will be to get rid of middlemen, bribery, and long queues.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the faceless services have been launched after a rigorous trial of five months.

He said the symbolic lock on the MLO office actually meant an end to corruption and long queues.

