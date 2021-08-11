Left Menu

Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who is in Delhi, tweeted that the Union minister has assured all steps to put the Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Asiatic Society and the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre EZCC at Salt Lake on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls. The governor embarked on a visit to the national capital on Tuesday evening, a Raj Bhavan official said.West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:23 IST
Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he interacted with Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy over “enhancing the efficacy” of the iconic Victoria Memorial and other cultural hubs in the metropolis. Dhankhar, who is in Delhi, tweeted that the Union minister has assured all steps to put the Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Asiatic Society and the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) at Salt Lake ''on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls.'' The governor embarked on a visit to the national capital on Tuesday evening, a Raj Bhavan official said.

''West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage,'' he added. Dhankhar's visit comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's four-day tour of Delhi during which she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from several opposition leaders.

The governor’s last visit to the national capital in the middle of June, amid allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal, had drawn flak from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been at loggerheads with Dhankhar on several issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021