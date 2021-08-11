Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he interacted with Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy over “enhancing the efficacy” of the iconic Victoria Memorial and other cultural hubs in the metropolis. Dhankhar, who is in Delhi, tweeted that the Union minister has assured all steps to put the Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Asiatic Society and the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) at Salt Lake ''on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls.'' The governor embarked on a visit to the national capital on Tuesday evening, a Raj Bhavan official said.

''West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage,'' he added. Dhankhar's visit comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's four-day tour of Delhi during which she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from several opposition leaders.

The governor’s last visit to the national capital in the middle of June, amid allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal, had drawn flak from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been at loggerheads with Dhankhar on several issues.

