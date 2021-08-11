Monsoon Session: Speaker expresses displeasure over ruckus in Lok Sabha, says it functioned only for 74 hrs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the ruckus created by the Opposition MPs during the Monsoon session and said that the lower house functioned only for 74 hours and 46 minutes and the total productivity of the Lok Sabha was 22 per cent. Speaking at a press conference after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha concluded today. It is sad that the session was not as per expectations. I urged all the MPs, that the House be run in accordance with Parliamentary traditions and its dignity maintained. Sloganeering and raising of banners are not a part of our Parliamentary traditions. They (MPs) should have expressed themselves from their seats."

"The House functioned for only 74 hours and 46 minutes. The total productivity was 22 per cent. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties," he said. "I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this Session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House and discussions are held over issues related to the public," the Speaker said.

Advertisement

"But there was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved. Last two years were more productive, as far as Busines in the House is concerned. The proceedings had continued till late in the night and MPs had made active contribution even during COVID,"the LS Speaker said. "I always expect the MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. There have been debates, agreements, and disagreements in the House but its dignity was never lowered," Birla added.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of all the parties for their contribution to the House. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die today bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session.

The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)