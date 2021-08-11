Macron says COVID-19 epidemic is serious in overseas territories.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France's overseas territories, in particular the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, were being hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.
"The situation is dramatic," Macron said as he opened a virtual meeting with his senior cabinet ministers to discuss the epidemic.
