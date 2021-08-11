Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:15 IST
West Bengal governor meets PM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the political situation in the state, sources said.

Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

''It was a courtesy call on the PM,'' said Dhankhar after meeting the PM.

Earlier, he met Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to enhance the ''efficacy'' of the Victoria Memorial.

''West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage.To put @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps,'' tweeted Dhankhar.

