RS chairman to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in House

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will take action against the Opposition MPs who created ruckus in the Upper House on Tuesday, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:18 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will take action against the Opposition MPs who created ruckus in the Upper House on Tuesday, said sources. Sources told ANI that Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu over the same on Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, condemning the ruckus created by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman got emotional and said he was distressed to see the sacredness of the House being destroyed over difference of opinion. "I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," he said.

"Last night I struggled to find out the provocation or reason to forcing this august house to reach such low yesterday. A discussion on agriculture problems was listed. there can be a difference of opinion, they could have discussed it in house and protested and voted against it," he added The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

