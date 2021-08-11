348 died in police custody, 5,221 in judicial custody in 3 yrs: Govt
- Country:
- India
A total of 348 people have died in police custody and 5,221 in judicial custody in the country in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Uttar Pradesh recorded 23 deaths in police custody and 1,295 in judicial custody from 2018 to 2020.
There were 34 deaths in police custody and 441 in judicial custody in Madhya Pradesh, eight deaths in police custody and 407 deaths in judicial custody in West Bengal and 27 deaths in police custody and 370 deaths in judicial custody in Maharashtra during the said period, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Uttar
- Madhya
- Home Nityanand Rai
- Rajya Sabha
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
UNESCO and Madhya Pradesh partner to adopt Historic Urban Landscape approach
Maharashtra floods claim 251 lives, 13 districts across state affected, says Nawab Malik
BJP betrayed backward classes in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh