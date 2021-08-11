Left Menu

348 died in police custody, 5,221 in judicial custody in 3 yrs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 348 people have died in police custody and 5,221 in judicial custody in the country in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Uttar Pradesh recorded 23 deaths in police custody and 1,295 in judicial custody from 2018 to 2020.

There were 34 deaths in police custody and 441 in judicial custody in Madhya Pradesh, eight deaths in police custody and 407 deaths in judicial custody in West Bengal and 27 deaths in police custody and 370 deaths in judicial custody in Maharashtra during the said period, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

