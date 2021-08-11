Left Menu

Cong appoints Naseer Hussain, Chhaya Verma as its whips in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:09 IST
Cong appoints Naseer Hussain, Chhaya Verma as its whips in Rajya Sabha
The Congress on Wednesday appointed MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as its whips in the Rajya Sabha, a party statement said.

''Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has appointed MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips of Congress Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha,'' the party statement by Congress chief whip in the Upper House Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress has Mallikarjun Kharge as leader of the Opposition and Anand Sharma as deputy leader of the Congress in the upper house and the move is seen as a measure to strengthen its floor management in the Rajya Sabha.

The party now has the same number of whips and chief whips in the upper house as in the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

