Wasting food equivalent to stealing from poor: Rahul slams govt over grains 'wastage'
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over media reports that India lost Rs 406 crore worth grains due to damage during storage in state-run granaries in the last three years, saying ''wasting food is equivalent to stealing from the poor''.
In a post on Instagram, the former Congress chief shared a screenshot of a media report which stated that data cited in a parliamentary standing committee report has revealed that India lost Rs 406 crore worth of grains procured by the government due to damage during storage in state-run granaries in the past three years.
''Wasting food is equivalent to stealing from the poor,'' Gandhi said in his post, using the hashtag 'GOIwastes'.
In a report, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution stated that the government should ensure that food grains do not get damaged/spoiled by taking adequate scientific storage measures and fixing responsibilities on officials/officers for accrual of damaged food grains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Tibet is a threat to India, says senior US Congressman
Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS for discussion over Pegasus Project
Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS for discussion over Pegasus Project
Assam-Mizoram border clash: Congress forms 7-member committee to assess ground situation
Rajasthan: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Ajay Maken to meet Congress MLAs