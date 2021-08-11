Left Menu

Afghan official, reports: Army chief of staff replaced

11-08-2021
An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.

A Defense Ministry official said Gen. Hibatullah Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan army chief of staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change that has not yet been announced publicly. Local media widely reported Ghani's decision. Afghan government officials for days have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

