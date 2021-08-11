ICC official discusses accelerating Sudan handing over suspects - sources
Sudan
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan discussed with Sudanese officials accelerating steps to hand over those wanted by the court, two senior Sudanese government sources said on Wednesday.
The cabinet has already agreed to extradite those wanted by the court, but the decision needs approval in a meeting between the cabinet and the sovereign council, a joint military and civilian body formed to run Sudan's transitional period following the ousting of long-time president Omar al-Bashir, who is among the accused.
