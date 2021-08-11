Qatar appoints ambassador to Saudi Arabia, says emir's office
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia in a further sign of improved ties after Riyadh and its allies agreed this year to end a row with their Gulf neighbour.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain resolved in January to lift a boycott imposed in mid-2017 and restore political, trade and travel ties with Doha. Riyadh was the first to reinstate its ambassador to Doha in June.
