TDP wants white paper on action taken against attacks on Dalits

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has urged Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to release a white paper on the action taken against perpetrators of attacks on Dalits in the last two years.

Addressing a press conference, TDP women wing president Vangalapudi Anitha questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to prevent the growing attacks on Dalits in the state.

''Why is action not being taken against the attackers? Why is the Chief Minister unable to stop the attacks? Can the DGP come out with a white paper on the issue,'' Anitha, a dalit leader and former MLA, asked.

She took strong exception to the denial of permission to a protest rally planned for Tuesday by the TDP against the 'atrocities' on dalits.

''The Jagan regime is brazenly using the police force to clamp down on peaceful protesters, instead of ensuring law and order. By preventing a peaceful rally, is the Chief Minister supporting the attacks on dalits? Has the government become so helpless,'' Anitha wondered.

While the police were preventing the opposition parties from holding protests, citing Covid-19 restrictions, how were the ruling party leaders being allowed to conduct public meetings, rallies and birthday parties, the TDP leader questioned.

She warned that the government might have prevented the protest rally but it could not stop the dalit resistance in the next elections.

''The more you try to suppress, the more the TDP will fight for justice to dalits,'' Anitha asserted.

