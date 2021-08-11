Left Menu

Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:23 IST
Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will host a virtual ”summit for democracy'' in December, the White House said Wednesday, as he aims to assemble government, civil society and private sector leaders in what he has cast as a global faceoff against rising autocratic forces.

About a year after the Dec. 9-10 event, the president plans an in-person gathering that would bring together leaders of democratic nations and other officials.

The White House said this December's summit would “galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights.'' The second summit will aim to show that democratic governments can work together to deliver on those issues.

The White House announcement came not long after officials in Afghanistan said the Taliban had seized three more provincial capitals from the elected, American-backed government in Kabul. They now control some two-thirds of the nation as the United States and NATO finalise their withdrawal after a decadeslong war.

There are fears that the brutal tactics the Taliban used to rule Afghanistan before will return. Some civilians who have fled Taliban advances have said that the insurgents imposed repressive restrictions on women and burned down schools. A central theme of Biden's presidential candidacy and his first six months in office has been to redirect the nation to address what he calls a generational competition between democracies and autocracies such as Russia and China.

“In the race for the 21st century between democracies and autocracies, we need to prove that democracies can deliver,” Biden said last week in remarks on the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021