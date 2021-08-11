TRS announces its candidate for Huzurabad Assembly bypoll

Hyderabad, Aug. 11 (PTI): The ruling TRS Party has decided to nominate its student wing leader Gellu Srinivas as its candidate for the impending bypoll for Huzurabad Assembly constituency, an official release said on Wednesday. The seat fell vacant after former health minister Etala Rajender resigned as MLA following his removal from the cabinet on land grabbing allegations. Subsequently he joined the BJP and is set to be the party's candidate once the Election Commission issues notification for bypolls “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to nominate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a student leader in the Telangana Movement and currently TRS student wing state president, as the TRS party's candidate in the by-election to Huzurabad constituency,” the release said.

As a student leader Yadav, was arrested and jailed several times during the Telangana movement, it said.

Political heat is rising in the state owing to the bypoll as all three main parties-TRS, Congress and BJP are keen to win the seat.

Rajender is camping in the constituency garnering support for his candidature. He also undertook padayatra (foot march) in the constituency for 12 days covering 70 villages and is preparing for the second half of the programme.

The state government on August 9 issued an order sanctioning Rs 500 crore towards implementing its new Dalit welfare scheme 'Dalit Bandhu” in Huzurabad constituency.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary-household would get Rs 10 lakh which they can use to start self-employment or a business of their choice.

