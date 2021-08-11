US Domestic News Roundup: Biden nominates acting Solicitor General Prelogar to post; Biden seeks to shore up world democracy with December summit and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden nominates acting Solicitor General Prelogar to post

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, a former member of the Special Counsel's Russia investigation team, to serve in the post representing the U.S. government before the Supreme Court, the White House said on Wednesday. Prelogar, a Washington lawyer who served as an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019, has been acting as the DOJ's representative at the nation's top court since January.

Biden seeks to shore up world democracy with December summit

U.S. President Joe Biden, fresh off his first major bipartisan victory, is turning to larger efforts aimed at shoring up faith in democracy and convening a summit with other world leaders later this year. Biden, who took office in January after a hotly contested election still criticized by his rival Donald Trump and his supporters, will gather heads of state from other democratic nations for a virtual summit on Dec. 9 and 10, the White House said on Wednesday.

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States. A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexually-harrassed-multiple-women-broke-2021-08-03 of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws.

Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges

Hawaii will re-impose COVID-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings to avert straining the state's healthcare, Governor David Ige said on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high. "I'll be signing an executive order that will limit social gatherings, effective immediately," Ige said in a tweet.

Florida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar

School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. The Broward County school board in Florida on Tuesday became the latest major district to flout an order by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis outlawing mask requirements in that state, prompting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-seeks-support-florida-schools-threatened-by-governor-over-masks-2021-08-10, a Democrat, to say it was considering supporting the school districts financially if DeSantis retaliates against them by withholding funds from officials' salaries.

Robert Durst resumes testimony in his L.A. murder trial

Accused murderer Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir, returns to the witness stand on Wednesday at Los Angeles County Superior Court, testifying in his own defense on charges of killing longtime confidante Susan Berman. Testifying from a wheelchair and wearing an L.A. County jail uniform, Durst on Monday denied killing Berman and said he did not know who did while under questioning from his lawyer, Dick DeGuerin.

Manchin concerned about "grave consequences" of U.S. Senate's $3.5 trln spending plan

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said he had serious concerns about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities. The Democrat-led Senate approved a blueprint for the plan early on Wednesday morning in a 50-49 vote along party lines, after lawmakers sparred over the need for huge spending to fight climate change and poverty.

Kathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York

With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. As lieutenant governor, the No. 2 statewide position, she will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who resigned on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal.

Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts -WSJ

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, the Wall Street Journal reported. Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large and small businesses, colleges and universities, and healthcare providers "to discuss strategies to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic," the White House said earlier.

U.S. pandemic summer school meal program has served millions, but its future uncertain

On a warm July morning, James Terry stepped out of his home garage, where he manages his Benton Harbor, Michigan-based auto detailing business, and paused work to pick up groceries, with his 7-year-old son in tow. Instead of a grocery store, they headed to a nearby park, where the school district offered free bags of individually wrapped milk, cereal, applesauce and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)