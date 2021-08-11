AP government rewards Olympian

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women hockey player E Rajini in recognition of their team’s splendid performance in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women hockey team narrowly missed a bronze in the Olympics.

Advertisement

Rajini, who hails from Chittoor district and the only player from south India in the team, met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today afternoon.

She took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics as well, apart from over a 100 international hockey matches.

The Chief Minister felicitated her and announced the reward.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to clear the old dues that the previous governments announced to Rajini as reward following her medal winning performances in various tournaments.

Youth Advancement and Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao later told reporters that the previous governments announced awards totalling Rs 67.50 lakh but were not paid. Also, the previous TDP government announced a 1000-sq yd house site for Rajini in her native district but did not deliver, he said.

''The Chief Minister has now asked officials to pay a sum of Rs 92.50 lakh as cash award and also hand over the promised residential plot of 1000 sq yd in Tirupati,'' the minister said.

Besides, the state government would now pay Rs 40,000 a month towards Rajini’s training and other expenses.

The Chief Minister also promised a job in government on contract basis to a member of her family.

Special Chief Secretary (Sports, Tourism) Rajat Bhargava, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director N Prabhakar Reddy and other officials attended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)