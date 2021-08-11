Left Menu

RS proceedings adjourned again, this time for 30 minutes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:08 IST
RS proceedings adjourned again, this time for 30 minutes
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continued uproar by Opposition members, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes on Wednesday, till 7.04 pm, soon after the House passed a bill for privatisation of state-owned general insurance companies.

It was the third adjournment of the day. Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned in the morning session till 12 noon and again for 15 minutes till 6.26 pm.

When the House reassembled at 6.26 pm, several slogan-shouting opposition members again trooped into the Well of the House.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was passed by a voice vote amid the uproar.

However, the Opposition kept raising slogans and papers were flung in the air, as the Chair adjourned the House to meet again at 7.04 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021