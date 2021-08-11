RS proceedings adjourned again, this time for 30 minutes

Amid continued uproar by Opposition members, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes on Wednesday, till 7.04 pm, soon after the House passed a bill for privatisation of state-owned general insurance companies.

It was the third adjournment of the day. Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned in the morning session till 12 noon and again for 15 minutes till 6.26 pm.

When the House reassembled at 6.26 pm, several slogan-shouting opposition members again trooped into the Well of the House.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was passed by a voice vote amid the uproar.

However, the Opposition kept raising slogans and papers were flung in the air, as the Chair adjourned the House to meet again at 7.04 pm.

