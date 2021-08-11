France sees no signs of new COVID-19 infections receding -minister
11-08-2021
France sees no signs of new COVID-19 infections receding, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
"The level of virus circulation is high," Attal told a news conference.
President Emmanuel Macron held on Wednesday a virtual meeting with his senior cabinet ministers to discuss the pandemic.
