CM Kejriwal, Sisodia say truth has won after court discharges them in CS assault case

With a Delhi court discharging them in the chief secretary assault case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the truth has won. Sisodia accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a conspiracy against Kejriwal to weaken the Delhi government that has been elected by the people.

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in the case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta, however, ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs -- Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -- in the case.

Kejriwal tweeted ''Satyamev jayate '' (truth has won) following the court's decision.

''It is a day of victory of justice and truth. The court said that all allegations were false and baseless. The CM has been acquitted today in that false case. We were saying from day one that the allegations were false,'' Sisodia said at an online press conference. ''It was a conspiracy hatched by PM Modi and central government led by the BJP, and the fake case was lodged on their instructions,'' he charged. ''This is the first incident when an elected PM has tried to derail the government of an elected chief minister in this manner. Public has elected both governments, you should not be busy in conspiracies and spying on opposition governments. The PM and the BJP should apologise to the countrymen for this,'' he added. The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018. Besides the chief minister and his deputy, 11 AAP MLAs were also made accused in the case.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018. Khan and Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats. Sisodia said the BJP is scared of Kejriwal's popularity and ''a fake FIR was made against him using the Delhi Police, and his house and office were raided. He was treated like a terrorist. The police kept interrogating him for 6 hours continuously''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)