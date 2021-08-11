Congress to raise issue of paper leaks in Assembly: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday alleged that a series of paper leak cases in the state has forced the youth to take to the streets and his party will raise the issue in the upcoming session of the state Assembly. The Congress has demanded a High Court-monitored CBI probe into alleged leak of question papers for police constable recruitment in Haryana last week.

After the exam was cancelled on Saturday, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said this was one of several paper leak incidents during the past six years. ''It is the 28th paper which has leaked,'' he had said.

Agitated over the exam cancellation, a number of aspirants took out a protest march in Rewari and Karnal on Tuesday and demanded a high-level probe and action against those responsible for it.

The voice of these youth will be vigorously raised in the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, which begins here on August 20, Hooda said.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, said the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held on August 19 before the start of the session.

''We will discuss all issues on which people of the state want answers from the government. The Congress wants the session to be long but the government's intent does not seem to run a long session,'' he said.

Former chief minister Hooda further said the Congress will also raise the issue of unemployment prominently in the Assembly.

''Today, Haryana is facing an unprecedented crisis as unemployment in our state is four times the national average,'' he said.

''Above all, instead of giving jobs to the youth, the government is engaged in scams and cancelling recruitments,'' he alleged.

''We will also seek answers from the government on the terrible situation that the people of the state had to face during the second wave of the Covid pandemic,'' he said.

He alleged the government not only turned its back on the sufferings of people but also ignored deaths due to lack of oxygen, medicine and treatment.

''People and media of the state are witness that thousands of people lost their lives due to the negligence and malpractices of the government but it did not help the families suffering from corona, neither in time of need nor after deaths,'' he said.

The Congress leader said farmers have been protesting the Centre's farm laws at Delhi borders for over eight months with their legitimate demands.

''Instead of acting as an advocate of the farmers with the central government, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is engaged in filing false cases against them under the sections of sedition,'' he said.

Hooda said the youth of the country have performed brilliantly in the Olympics and raised the honour of the Tricolor all over the world.

''All players who have brought glory to the country should be honoured with appropriate rewards and positions,'' he said.

Javelin thrower gold medallist Neeraj Chopra should be given the rank of Honorary Colonel in the Army, he demanded. ''Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, hockey players should be given DSP post and all participating players of the state should also be given the highest rank and honour according to their achievements,'' he said.

