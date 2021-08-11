MP: Police use water cannons to disperse protesting Youth Cong workers

Several Youth Congress workers protesting against rising inflation and fuel prices were injured here on Wednesday after police used water cannons and cane-charged them, the party leaders claimed. Denying that protesters were lathi-charged, a police officer said the mild force was used by the personnel to disperse the protesters. The Youth Congress had organised a protest march from the party office on the Link Road no 1 to the chief minister's residence against inflation, rising fuel prices and unemployment. But police stopped the march near the Congress office by putting up barricades. As protestors tried to climb the barricades, police used water cannons and arrested many of them. Youth Congress workers led by its national president Srinivas B V had gathered here from across the state to take part in the protest, said a party leader. Rakesh Goyal, a worker from Badnagar in Ujjain, was seen with his head bleeding. Police hit him with batons resulting in an injury to the head, he alleged. Congress MLA and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, whose clothes were torn in the melee, claimed that several protestors were injured due to the use of force by police. “Our struggle for people will continue despite Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's dictatorial attitude,'' Singh said. He later posted photos of his torn clothes. State Youth Congress spokesman Vivek Tripathi told PTI that after arresting hundreds of workers, the police dropped them in deserted places in different directions far away from Bhopal in the evening.

He claimed the police cane-charged the workers besides using water cannons which left many of them injured.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankit Jaiswal said ''six bus-loads” of protesters were detained. “They will be released after some time,'' he added. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Srinivas B V, state unit president Vikrant Bhuria, MLAs Jaivardhan Singh and Kunal Choudhary and others under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the ASP told PTI. The protest was planned to be held outside the state Assembly complex but as the session was adjourned sine die on Tuesday the venue was changed, said a Congress leader. Srinivas in a statement claimed Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of graduate unemployed youths. The people are suffering due to the spiralling prices of the essential commodities, he alleged. “Inflation is on the rise and the BJP's call against the increasing prices in the previous elections has proved a 'jumla' (gimmick). The Modi government is only involved in branding while ignoring the real issues,” he alleged. Meanwhile, a video of Bhopal's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali purportedly standing atop a police vehicle and speaking on a loudspeaker is being shared on social media. Wali is seen directing police personnel to let the protestors sit on the other side of the barricade but not allow them to cross it. “Srinivas bhai (Youth Congress national president) get pictures clicked and go from here. There will be a problem if you get hurt,” he is heard saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)