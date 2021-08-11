Par nod for bills on homoeopathy, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine
- Country:
- India
Parliament passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Wednesday.
The two bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
As the House re-assembled at 7.04 pm after a brief adjournment due to disruption by opposition parties, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge protested the presence of marshals in the House, saying women MPs were not ''safe''.
Amid sloganeering and protest by opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the NDA government had the mandate to pass legislations and it was doing so.
He also condemned ''manhandling'' of house marshals by opposition members and criticised Tuesday's events when certain opposition party members climbed on the official table.
Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had moved the two bills in the Rajya Sabha which were passed by voice votes after brief discussions. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available the Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amendment) Bill
- National Commission for Homoeopathy Act
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- House
- Homoeopathy
- Rajya Sabha
- Indian
- Parliamentary Affairs
- Bill
- The National Commission
- National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment
- The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill
- Indian Medicine Central Council Act
- Parliament
- Sabha
- Pralhad Joshi
- National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Nadda to raise concern at parliamentary party meet over opposition's 'irresponsible behaviour' in Parliament
Why afraid to discuss Pegasus in Parliament? Digvijaya asks Centre
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12.30 pm due to protest by Opposition members.
Lok Sabha adjourned for second time till noon amid continuous protest by Opposition members over Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.