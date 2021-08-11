New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL83 HP-5THLD LANDSLIDE 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Shimla: Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL51 CONG-UP-LD POLL PANEL Congress constitutes UP poll panel; includes Lallu, Khurshid, Shukla New Delhi: Gearing up for the Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Wednesday constituted its election committee for Uttar Pradesh, which includes its state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and R P N Singh. DES20 UP-CM-LD DIRECTIVES Shops, business establishments to remain closed in UP only on Sundays from August 14 Lucknow: With the COVID-19 situation improving, the Uttar Pradesh government decided on Wednesday to continue with the weekly closure of shops and business establishments only on Sundays from August 14.

DEL77 AMARINDER-PM Punjab CM meets PM, seeks repeal of farm laws New Delhi: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to immediately initiate steps for the repeal of the controversial farm laws.

DES12 PB-VIRUS-STUDENTS Six students of govt school test positive for Covid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur: Six students of a government school here tested positive for COVID-19, said an official on Wednesday.

DES18 PB-VIRUS-SCHOOLS-TESTS Punjab govt orders at least 10,000 Covid tests in schools daily Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered to conduct at least 10,000 RT-PCR tests at state schools daily, after no less than 26 students tested positive for coronavirus in the past two days.

