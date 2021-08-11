Left Menu

Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic body polls on Sept 3

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:38 IST
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Wednesday said polls for the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, along with bypolls to a few other urban local bodies, will be held on September 3.

Counting of votes will take place on September 6 and the model code of conduct will come into effect from August 16, it said.

Elections will be held for a total of 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. They includecity corporations of Belagavi (58 wards), Hubballi-Dharwad (82), Kalaburagi (55), along with the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1).

While the last date for candidates to file their nominations is August 23, the last date to withdraw papers is August 26.

According to the commission, there are a total of 14.01 lakh eligible voters, with the highest being in Hubballi-Dharwad - 8.11 lakh.

Elections are being held as the term of some of these local bodies has ended and due to orders of the High Court, the Commission has said.

