Left Menu

Top U.S., Mexican officials lay groundwork for Sept. 9 talks -White House

Top U.S. officials held talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico on Tuesday to discuss immigration and other issues ahead of a planned economic summit next month, the White House said on Wednesday. The talks, which followed a Monday phone call between López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, laid the groundwork for an economic dialogue scheduled for Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:38 IST
Top U.S., Mexican officials lay groundwork for Sept. 9 talks -White House

Top U.S. officials held talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico on Tuesday to discuss immigration and other issues ahead of a planned economic summit next month, the White House said on Wednesday.

The talks, which followed a Monday phone call between López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, laid the groundwork for an economic dialogue scheduled for Sept. 9 in Washington, it said in a statement. The U.S. delegation included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who met with López Obrador and other top Mexican officials, the White House said.

Harris is leading the Biden administration's efforts to grapple with migration and other immigration issues. "Officials underscored the importance of fostering development in southern Mexico and Central America to address the root causes of irregular migration ... and committed to jointly managing safe, orderly migration that respects human rights," the White House said of Tuesday's meeting.

In addition to next month's high-level economic talks, the officials also discussed efforts to hold a high-level security dialogue as well as COVID-19, supply chain issues and other topics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021