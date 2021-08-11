Left Menu

Maha: On the run for 14 years, robbery accused nabbed in Beed

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:05 IST
Maha: On the run for 14 years, robbery accused nabbed in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday apprehended the leader of a gang of robbers, who had been on the run for 14 years, an official said.

The police have recovered stolen gold worth Rs 2.24 lakh from the accused Sikandar Akhtar Sayyed, who has 35 cases of housebreaking, thefts and robberies to his name, local crime branch chief Subhash Bhujang said.

Sikandar had formed a gang, whose modus operandi was that they entered homes by breaking windows, the official said. The accused had been on the run for 14 years, and kept changing his hideouts to evade arrest, he said, adding that he was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021