Punjab Cong chief Navjot Sidhu appoints four advisors

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday appointed four advisors, including Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh and former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa.

It was the first such appointment made by the cricketer-turned-politician after becoming the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee last month.

“I hearby, appoint four advisors to seek their wise counsel, as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. I personally hold each of them in high regard for their vision and work to envisage a better future for every Punjabi,” he said in a letter.

Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh had been advisor to Sidhu when he was the local bodies minister. Later, Singh, a former IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, successfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC) seat.

Mohammad Mustafa, a former IPS officer, is the husband of cabinet minister Razia Sultana.

After being named as the PPCC chief, Sidhu had reached out to several leaders and visited their residences, and Sultana was one of them.

Mustafa along with another IPS officer Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged the appointment of IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as Director General of Police by the Amarinder Singh-led state government in 2019.

Gupta had superseded five senior IPS officers, including Mustafa and Chattopadhyaya.

Sidhu also appointed Pyare Lal Grag, a health activist and former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot; and Malwinder Singh Mali, a political analyst, as his advisors.

