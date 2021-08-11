Left Menu

Polish media vote postponed as lawmakers back opposition motion

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish lawmakers on Wednesday backed an opposition motion to postpone a sitting of parliament at which they were due to vote on a media reform bill critics say aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government.

The motion passed with 229 votes in favour and 227 against.

It was not immediately clear how long the sitting would be postponed.

