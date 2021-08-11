Polish media vote postponed as lawmakers back opposition motion

Polish lawmakers on Wednesday backed an opposition motion to postpone a sitting of parliament at which they were due to vote on a media reform bill critics say aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government.

The motion passed with 229 votes in favour and 227 against.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how long the sitting would be postponed.

Also Read: Polish minister criticises Supreme Court head in row over judiciary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)