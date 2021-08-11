Left Menu

AIADMK slams raids on Velumani's residence, police search at party organ's office

The office of Namadhu Amma was raided by the police on Tuesday without giving due notice to the journalists and staff working at the newspaper, the party said.Condemning the raids, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami alleged the DMK government was indulging in political vendetta.

Updated: 11-08-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:25 IST
The AIADMK top leaders who met here a day after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids on party colleague and former local administration minister S P Velumani, condemned the State government's alleged political vendetta.

Party's Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator K Palaniswami who met at the party headquarters also hit out at the police for raiding the party organ Namadhu Amma's office here.

The DVAC officials simultaneously raided the residences of Velumani and his close associates at 51 places including Coimbatore, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul on Tuesday. The office of Namadhu Amma was raided by the police on Tuesday ''without giving due notice to the journalists and staff working at the newspaper,'' the party said.

Condemning the raids, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami alleged the DMK government was indulging in political vendetta. ''It is threatening the pillars of democracy… The police who raided the Namadhu Amma premises in Alwarpet not only trespassed the media house but also illegally broke open the gates and doors to gain entry,'' they said in a joint statement.

The leaders claimed that no prior notice was served to those administering the building and working journalists were denied entry into their workplace.

The meet, which discussed the upcoming local bodies elections and strategies to counter the ruling DMK when the Assembly session commences this week, passed a resolution condoling the demise of party's presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan. The party settled his hospital bills to the tune of Rs 26.74 lakhs, the AIADMK said. The AIADMK senior had died due to age related illness at the Apollo Hospitals here on August 5.PTI JSP BN BN

