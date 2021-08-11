Left Menu

Biden meets with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

In addition to United Airlines' Scott Kirby, the meeting includes Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Gregory Adams, Howard University President Wayne Frederick and a South Carolina business owner who adopted a vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement for her workers, an administration official said. Across the country, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR are soaring in areas with low vaccination rates, mainly conservative states in the U.S. South.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:44 IST
Biden meets with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is meeting on Wednesday with the chief executives of United Airlines and Kaiser Permanente to find ways to boost U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, the White House said. In addition to United Airlines' Scott Kirby, the meeting includes Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Gregory Adams, Howard University President Wayne Frederick and a South Carolina business owner who adopted a vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement for her workers, an administration official said.

Across the country, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR are soaring in areas with low vaccination rates, mainly conservative states in the U.S. South. United Airlines previously announced https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/united-airlines-makes-covid-19-shots-compulsory-us-employees-2021-08-06 a requirement that all its U.S.-based employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Its major U.S. rivals, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, are encouraging employee vaccinations but not imposing them.

Biden has endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated. The Biden administration is also looking into what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters last week. "I will have their backs and the backs of other private and public sector leaders if they take such steps," the Democratic president said last week.

Speaking to MSNBC earlier, Kirby said employee response had been overwhelmingly positive, though some had opposed. Mandating vaccines for passengers, however, would be more difficult and require U.S. government involvement, he said.

U.S. airlines have enjoyed a broad rebound in travel demand this summer, but Southwest warned on Wednesday that rising COVID-19 cases were hitting demand, a sign of the impact of the Delta variant on the U.S. economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021