Fmr DSGMC president creating hurdles in opening of hospital: Sirsa

DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday alleged that a former president of the committee was creating hurdles in the opening of the Guru Harkrishan Sahib Hospital.

“Though 125-bed Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Hospital was ready to serve people but an ex-president of the DSGMC has become a hindrance to its opening,” Sirsa, the current Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management (DSGMC) president said. He added that by doing so, the former DSGMC chief had “betrayed Guru Harkrishan Sahib ji, Baba Harbans Singh ji and Baba Bachan Singh ji besides the sangat of Delhi”.

Advertisement

The Guru Harkrishan Sahib Hospital was scheduled to open on August 13. According to Sirsa, the DSGMC was “taking legal opinion” in the matter to ensure that the hospital is opened to be able to help out people, especially with the ongoing Covid pandemic. “We will take legal recourse to remove this hurdle and will dedicate this hospital to people,” he said. PTI TRS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)