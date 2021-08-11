Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Himachal landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a landslide tragedy at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, assuring him of all help in the rescue operations.Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:09 IST
PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Himachal landslide
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a landslide tragedy at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, assuring him of all help in the rescue operations.

Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

''The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped,'' Modi tweeted. Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide. Rs 50,000 each would be given to the injured, his office added.

Thakur earlier told the state assembly that there are reports that 50-60 people were feared trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known.

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021