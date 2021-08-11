PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Himachal landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a landslide tragedy at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, assuring him of all help in the rescue operations.

Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

''The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped,'' Modi tweeted. Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide. Rs 50,000 each would be given to the injured, his office added.

Thakur earlier told the state assembly that there are reports that 50-60 people were feared trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known.