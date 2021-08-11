Left Menu

Hi-tech fire control rooms to be set up at 7 govt hospitals in Delhi on pilot basis: Jain

Delhi government runs over over 35 hospitals, besides polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.Jain, while giving necessary directions to the officers of the department, said, Firefighting arrangements at seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:13 IST
Hi-tech fire control rooms to be set up at 7 govt hospitals in Delhi on pilot basis: Jain
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to upgrade existing infrastructure to deal with incidents of fire at its hospitals, the Delhi government has decided to set up state-of-the-art fire control rooms at seven facilities under it, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The project will start on a pilot basis at these seven government hospitals, which include G B Pant Hospital, LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Jain, who also holds the health portfolio, held a meeting with various officials on Wednesday and directed the fire department to upgrade the existing system to deal with fire incidents at seven Delhi government facilities on a pilot basis.

''Modern, state-of-the-art fire control rooms will be set up to deal with such incidents. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed at these hospitals,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the office of the Delhi home minister.

The facility will also be extended to other smaller government hospitals and private hospitals in phases, he said. Delhi government runs over over 35 hospitals, besides polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.

Jain, while giving necessary directions to the officers of the department, said, “Firefighting arrangements at seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised. Modern fire control rooms should be set up to deal with any unforeseen situation''.

LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital, among other facilities have played a critical role in Delhi's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021