Hi-tech fire control rooms to be set up at 7 govt hospitals in Delhi on pilot basis: Jain

In a move to upgrade existing infrastructure to deal with incidents of fire at its hospitals, the Delhi government has decided to set up state-of-the-art fire control rooms at seven facilities under it, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The project will start on a pilot basis at these seven government hospitals, which include G B Pant Hospital, LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Jain, who also holds the health portfolio, held a meeting with various officials on Wednesday and directed the fire department to upgrade the existing system to deal with fire incidents at seven Delhi government facilities on a pilot basis.

''Modern, state-of-the-art fire control rooms will be set up to deal with such incidents. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed at these hospitals,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the office of the Delhi home minister.

The facility will also be extended to other smaller government hospitals and private hospitals in phases, he said. Delhi government runs over over 35 hospitals, besides polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.

Jain, while giving necessary directions to the officers of the department, said, “Firefighting arrangements at seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised. Modern fire control rooms should be set up to deal with any unforeseen situation''.

LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital, among other facilities have played a critical role in Delhi's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.