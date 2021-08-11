Left Menu

White House says deceleration in core inflation is encouraging sign

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:18 IST
White House says deceleration in core inflation is encouraging sign
The White House is encouraged by new data showing lower-than-expected consumer price increases in July, and still believes the current increase in prices will be transitory, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki told reporters that a downward trend in inflation over the past three months was a good sign, and the White House continued to abide by projections from the Federal Reserve and others that foresee a drop in inflation next year.

