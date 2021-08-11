Modi's Council of Ministers like a bouquet giving representation to all segments of society: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given representation to every caste and region in his government, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday, likening the Union Council of Ministers to a ''bouquet''.

Addressing a party event to felicitate Other Backward Classes (OBC) ministers, 27 of whom are part of the Council of Ministers, he took a swipe at previous governments for not giving due representation to different social groups and alleged that they were driven largely by family interests.

He asked party leaders to work to ensure that those castes and regions which might have been left behind are included in its development agenda. Besides 27 OBC ministers, who he noted make up for 35 per cent of the Council, 12 Scheduled Castes, eight Scheduled Tribes and 11 women have been represented, Nadda said. He said earlier leaders claiming to represent particular communities and groups, be it SCs, STs or farmers, were projected but they did nothing for their welfare, and it is Modi who has worked for them. Nobody has done so much for farmers like Modi, he asserted. The prime minister spent hours speaking to the party organisation before expanding his Council of Ministers, he said. Lauding the Modi government, Nadda said it accorded constitutional status on the OBC Commission and accused the Congress of opposing it. The central government also raised the income ceiling for the creamy layer among the OBCs and also paved the way for reservation for them in NEET, he added.