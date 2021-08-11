Rajya Sabha records 28 pc productivity during monsoon session, has more functional time than Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha recorded 28 per cent productivity during the monsoon session which concluded on Wednesday with the opposition resorting to protests and forcing adjournments over its various demands throughout the session. The House was adjourned sine die two days before the scheduled conclusion of the session on August 13.

Rajya Sabha has reported better productivity than Lok Sabha which also saw daily protests from opposition members. Compared to the monsoon session, the average productivity of the previous five sessions in the upper House was 95 per cent.

The House had 17 sittings during the session and the total sitting time available was 97 hours 30 minutes. The House functioned for 28 hours and 21 minutes and 76 hours and 26 minutes were lost due to disruptions. The upper House of Parliament passed 19 bills while four bills were introduced. Forty-five of functional time was spent in passing bills.

The House spent 14 per cent of the time on Question Hour and one per cent of time was spent on Zero Hour and Special mentions. Fifty-one questions were orally answered. Seventeen meetings were held by department-related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session and average attendance in these meetings was 54.45 per cent, the highest so far.

The members lost 406 zero hour and special mention opportunities due to disruptions. Lok Sabha, which was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday, functioned for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the monsoon session. Out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes. (ANI)

