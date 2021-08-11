Left Menu

Rajya Sabha records 28 pc productivity during monsoon session, has more functional time than Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha recorded 28 per cent productivity during the monsoon session which concluded on Wednesday with the opposition resorting to protests and forcing adjournments over its various demands throughout the session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:24 IST
Rajya Sabha records 28 pc productivity during monsoon session, has more functional time than Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha records productivity of 28 pc. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha recorded 28 per cent productivity during the monsoon session which concluded on Wednesday with the opposition resorting to protests and forcing adjournments over its various demands throughout the session. The House was adjourned sine die two days before the scheduled conclusion of the session on August 13.

Rajya Sabha has reported better productivity than Lok Sabha which also saw daily protests from opposition members. Compared to the monsoon session, the average productivity of the previous five sessions in the upper House was 95 per cent.

The House had 17 sittings during the session and the total sitting time available was 97 hours 30 minutes. The House functioned for 28 hours and 21 minutes and 76 hours and 26 minutes were lost due to disruptions. The upper House of Parliament passed 19 bills while four bills were introduced. Forty-five of functional time was spent in passing bills.

The House spent 14 per cent of the time on Question Hour and one per cent of time was spent on Zero Hour and Special mentions. Fifty-one questions were orally answered. Seventeen meetings were held by department-related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session and average attendance in these meetings was 54.45 per cent, the highest so far.

The members lost 406 zero hour and special mention opportunities due to disruptions. Lok Sabha, which was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday, functioned for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the monsoon session. Out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021