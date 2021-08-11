Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:43 IST
Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation: PM Modi
Hailing the passage of a bill that restores states' rights to identify Other Backward Classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it underscores his government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

The constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, with the Opposition and treasury benches joining hands in the Rajya Sabha to approve the legislation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha, a day before.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses is a landmark moment for our nation. This Bill furthers social empowerment. It also reflects our Government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.'' PTI KR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

