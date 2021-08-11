Biden recalls he picked Kamala Harris as his running mate on this day one year ago

Left Menu

Biden, a Democrat, named Harris as his vice-presidential running mate on August 11, 2020, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major partys presidential ticket.One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions Ive ever made selecting my vice president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:22 IST
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday recalled that he had picked Kamala Harris as his running mate on this day one year ago and said he couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend on this journey.

Biden, a Democrat, named Harris as his vice-presidential running mate on August 11, 2020, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

''One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions I’ve ever made: selecting my vice president. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend on this journey. Thanks @VP for all you do,” Biden tweeted.

At the time of her nomination, the California Senator was just the third woman to be selected as the vice president on a major party ticket. Then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008 and New York Rep. Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 were the other two.

However, Harris, 56, was the only candidate to win the election. Thus, she is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai. She, however, defines herself simply as ‘American’.

