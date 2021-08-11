Bureaucrats to be considered for deputation in Maha for three years: Govt order

The Maharashtra government has said that bureaucrats will be considered for deputation in the state for three years, which can be extended by another two years. A government order issued on Monday said that such a deputation will be considered if the husband or wife of the official is working in Maharashtra or on health ground of family members.

The order is applicable to IRS, IAS, IPS and IFS officers, who are domiciled in Maharashtra, but have been allotted to other cadres.

It said that as far as revenue service officers are concerned, interstate deputation will be considered if the husband or wife is working with the state government or a state-run undertaking. The revenue service officers will not be considered for posts reserved for IAS, IPS and IFS and deputation of revenue service officers, who have completed five years should be terminated, the order said.

