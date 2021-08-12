'Complete flop', says UP DyCM Keshav Maurya on BSP's Brahmin outreach programme

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday described as a ''complete flop'' the ongoing 'Prabuddha Sammelan' of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to woo the Brahmin community ahead of the state assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also exuded confidence that his party will win over 300 seats in the 2022 UP assembly election.

''Prabuddha Varg Sammelan of the BSP has been a complete flop,'' Maurya told the media in Vrindavan after paying obeisance to the principal deity of Bankey Bihari temple.

Last month, the BSP - which counts on Dalit votes - began a series of ''prabuddha varg sammelans'' (intellectuals’ meetings) to woo Brahmins ahead of the next year assembly polls.

