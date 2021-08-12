Left Menu

Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

PTI | Albany | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:03 IST
Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she was prepared to lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down.

Hochul, who is set to take the reins of power in 13 days, gave her first public remarks a day after Cuomo's announcement that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including one who accused him of groping her breast.

“While it was not expected, it is a day for which I am prepared,” said Hochul, a western New York Democrat who has held multiple offices but is unfamiliar to many New Yorkers.

