PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:36 IST
Rajasthan CM for door-to-door survey to link families to state govt's health scheme
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed the officials to get door-to-door survey conducted for linking all eligible families to the CM Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. He also asked them to associate more private hospitals having good health facilities and infrastructure across the state with the scheme so that a large number of beneficiaries can take advantage of the scheme. While reviewing the implementation of the scheme through video conference, the CM said the scheme should be widely publicised.

He said the state government started the ambitious scheme to provide free health Insurance to the people of the state. ''The objective of this scheme is to provide cashless best health facilities to the people in government hospitals as well as private hospitals,'' a release quoting him said.

He directed that the officers should ensure that all eligible families are linked to the scheme through door-to-door surveys.

It was informed in the meeting that 1.33 crore families of the state have registered for the scheme. The scheme is free for those who are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), Small and marginal farmers, contractual workers and those who have received Covid ex-gratia while those who do not fall in these categories have to pay Rs 850 for the cashless insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said more than 1.46 lakh patients have been provided free treatment worth more than Rs 190 crore under the scheme so far. He said the number of claims under the scheme is continuously increasing.

A total of 479 private hospitals have been empanelled in the scheme, according to the release.

