Left Menu

Venezuela's Capriles calls for opposition to join regional vote

Venezuelan two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Wednesday urged the country's opposition to participate in elections for governors and mayors in November, following boycotts of two major elections in the last three years.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:44 IST
Venezuela's Capriles calls for opposition to join regional vote
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Wednesday urged the country's opposition to participate in elections for governors and mayors in November, following boycotts of two major elections in the last three years. Adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro sat out the 2018 vote that led to his disputed re-election and the 2020 congressional vote, on the grounds that the elections were rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

Capriles said the opposition, which as a group has not yet said if it will participate in the vote, now faces a different set of circumstances, including a recently named elections council that includes opposition-leaning directors. "We have to go (vote) on November 21, we cannot renounce our rights," he told reporters in a news conference. "There are also millions of Venezuelans who want to express themselves."

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has been in talks with other political leaders regarding whether they should field candidates in the election and under what conditions they could do so. Guaido in 2019 was recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as Venezuela's legitimate president as part of a U.S.-backed effort to force Maduro's ouster. But Maduro has hung on despite U.S. sanctions and an economic collapse.

Some parts of the opposition, including Capriles and his allies, have moved toward accepting that Maduro will remain in power in the short term and that the opposition should seek regional posts rather than only focusing on the presidency. A delegation of opposition leaders on Friday is slated to begin talks with Maduro allies in Mexico that are expected to include discussion of electoral conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021