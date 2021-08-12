Left Menu

U.S. says it's watching Polish legislation on media, Holocaust restitution

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is watching Poland's media and Holocaust restitution bills closely, the State Department said on Wednesday, saying that Warsaw has the opportunity to show it stands by the values that bind the United States and Poland.

"We are watching these legislative efforts in Poland on media and Holocaust restitution very closely," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that some of the most senior State Department officials had discussed the legislation with Polish officials in recent hours.

"The government of Poland now has an opportunity to show in deed, and not only in word, that it stands by the values that unite our transatlantic alliance and the values that bind the United States and Poland."

