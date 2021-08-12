State Dept says U.S. invited 'well established' and emerging democracies to summit
The United States has reached out to "well-established" and emerging democracies to take part in the Summit of Democracies, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, in reference to President Joe Biden's planned virtual gathering to be held in December.
The White House earlier said Biden will bring together heads of state from other democratic nations for a virtual summit on Dec. 9 and 10. Neither the White House nor State Department's Price named any potential attendees.
