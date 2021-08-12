Left Menu

Cong alleges Twitter handles of five senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, locked

Close on the heels of temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhis Twitter account, the Congress on late Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala.The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, partys whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said.So

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 01:19 IST
Cong alleges Twitter handles of five senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, locked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Close on the heels of temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the Congress on late Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said.

''So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji,'' tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communication Department.

''The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani,'' he asked in another tweet.

''He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India,''he asked.

The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021