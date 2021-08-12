Biden expresses confidence Congress will raise debt ceiling
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 01:43 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed confidence the U.S. Congress would raise the nation's debt limit, saying lawmakers would not let the United States default despite threats from some Republicans not to approve a debt ceiling hike.
"They're not going to let us default," Biden told reporters at the White House.
