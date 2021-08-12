U.S. deeply concerned by Poland's Holocaust, media legislation -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 04:15 IST
The United States is deeply concerned by the passage of legislation in Poland's parliament restricting the process of Holocaust restitution and targeting a U.S.-owned independent news station, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Blinken said Poland needs a comprehensive law to resolve Holocaust-related property claims and urged the Polish president not to sign the new legislation passed earlier on Wednesday into law.
