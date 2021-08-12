Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in New York government

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," Hochul, who will move into the governorship in two weeks, said at a news conference in Albany.

Democrats warn Republicans against partisan fight over debt limit

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches its borrowing capacity, warning such a lapse would be perilous for the country. Dozens of Republicans have signed a pledge not to raise the debt limit, in an effort to curtail Democrats who passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in March and this week floated a $3.5 trillion bill on other spending priorities.

U.S. FDA set to authorize COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised patients - NBC News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with weakened immune systems, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The health agency will amend the emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines as soon as Thursday to allow immunocompromised people to get an additional dose, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://nbcnews.to/3yJ6mcf)

U.S. judge says some Trump records should be turned over to House panel

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president's financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.

Disappearing asylum protections for migrant families at border test Biden

Melissa Pinedo, a 27-year-old single mother from Guatemala, has been living in a tent in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from Texas for weeks trying to find someone to call about a fast-closing window for seeking U.S. asylum. "There are numbers of lawyers that are circulating, but no one answers. They are overwhelmed," she said in a phone interview.

Trump allies including Giuliani lose bid to dismiss Dominion vote machine lawsuits

Three prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump -Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell - on Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss multibillion dollar lawsuits saying their false claims about the 2020 presidential election defamed the Dominion voting equipment company. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C. said in a written decision that lawsuits brought against the trio by Dominion Voting Systems should move forward. The company had said it was defamed because Trump and his supporters spread false claims that it rigged the election against him.

U.S. Senate to try again to pass voting rights in September, Schumer says

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate will make another attempt to pass a bill promoting voting rights next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it is likely that "Republicans won't join us." Schumer said he had huddled with nine Democratic senators ranging from moderates to progressives, and they will produce legislation to be the first order of business when the Senate returns to session in mid-September.

California becomes first state to order teachers to get COVID vaccine or test

California on Wednesday became the first U.S. state to require that its teachers and other school staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, a move Governor Gavin Newsom called "a responsible step" to ensure the safety of children. The move comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates hit its second legal setback after a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in coronavirus cases.

Democratic divisions emerge on U.S. Senate's $3.5 trillion spending plan

Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, fissures emerged between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of the spending. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat representing the conservative-leaning state of West Virginia, issued a warning shortly after the Senate early on Wednesday passed the budget deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 that would carry out President Joe Biden's top priorities.

